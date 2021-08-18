GIBSON CITY - The monthly summer event Cruise Night returns to downtown from 6 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 20.
Classic cars, antiques, muscle cars, hot rods, imports, motorcycles, Jeeps, custom cars, pickup trucks, rat rods, project cars and even golf carts can be brought.
At this month’s event, there will be live music from 6 to 9 p.m. at a free concert by JMT Trio, a Loda-based band playing current pop and country, as well as popular top hits from the past. The music is sponsored by Bayern Stube Restaurant and Hearthside Food Solutions, but band tips are appreciated.
There will also be food and drinks available from food vendors.
The cruise nights are held on the third Friday of the month through September. The last event on this year’s schedule will feature Bloomington-based high-energy dance band Style in Stereo on Sept. 17.