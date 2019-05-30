GIBSON CITY — Gibson City firefighters put out a fire on a home’s front porch shortly after noon Wednesday and then extinguished a fire under the hood of a truck about five hours later.
Bruce Kallal, chief of the Gibson City Fire Protection District, said his agency sent 10 volunteer firefighters and three firetrucks to a two-story home at 228 N. Church St. after its front porch caught fire around 12:47 p.m.
The home is owned by Eric and Amy Johnson, Kallal said.
“The family was renovating their porch and using a heat gun to remove some paint on the porch, and apparently some of the heat got away from them and started some of the material on fire,” Kallal said.
The damage was not extensive, Kallal said, estimating it to be around $2,500.
No one was injured.
Firefighters were on scene for about 45 minutes, Kallal said.
Around 5:18 p.m., 14 firefighters and three firetrucks responded to a report of a fire in the engine compartment of a truck just north of the intersection of Illinois 54 and Illinois 9/47 on the city’s west side, Kallal said.
“The driver noticed some smoke, pulled off to the side of the road, and noticed some fire under his engine compartment,” Kallal said. “It was due to some sort of malfunction in the engine area.”
The engine and cab were “a total loss,” Kallal said.
No one was hurt.
Firefighters were on scene for a little more than an hour, Kallal said.