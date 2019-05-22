GIBSON CITY — Members of the Gibson City Council’s street and alley committee and water and sewer committee heard from City Superintendent
Randy Stauffer during a joint session held last Tuesday night to review budget priorities for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
Stauffer said he is looking to replace the city’s backloader and also a scraping tool to use on alleys.
Stauffer said the city last purchased its loader in 2008 and a backhoe in 2010.
Stauffer said the loader has a 10,000-hour lifetime to its engine, and the machine is nearing that mark.
“We’re not using them for heavy construction, but it kind of surprises you how much time we’ve put on them,” Stauffer said. “(Caterpillar) can rebuild the motor, but they don’t manufacture the motor anymore.”
Mayor Dan Dickey said he recently learned of a deal the city can make because some equipment is bought through tax-increment financing (TIF) dollars. Dickey said that under the policy, Gibson City can write off up to 39 percent of any equipment bought using TIF dollars, and so the money does not come out of the city’s regular budget.
The 39 percent number comes from the fact that 39 percent of the city is located in a TIF district, Dickey said.
Stauffer said the cost for the equipment would total $250,000 even if it is purchased by trading in old equipment. Another cost is $5,000 for a drag unit for the city tractor for the alleys.
A quirk in the plans, Stauffer said, is that he cannot be lent any equipment for a certain period of time if one breaks down, and instead has to rent it.
“We have $1.1 million in TIF, and we need equipment,” Dickey said.
Stauffer said he also plans to buy a truck for the wastewater treatment plant and for streets and alleys. A three-quarter-ton truck can be purchased for less than $30,000, Stauffer said. Next year, Stauffer said, he plans to replace a city-owned van.
Wastewater treatment
Mark Webster, the city’s water plant operator, discussed items that need to be replaced at the wastewater treatment plant.
Webster said the plant needs a new influent control system to replace a radio spectrum system that is used currently.
Potential costs are $18,000 for influent controls, $9,000 for pump repair and $19,000 for new pumps.
Both Stauffer and Webster said the old system is “killing us on electricity” because it turns each pump on and off.
Stauffer said the system was installed in 2008, which is the last time that the plant flooded. Stauffer said occasionally the system malfunctions, which leads to city officials receiving overnight phone calls. Alderman Randy Wyant said he has received the calls but initially ignored them since the number was not a local one.
Stauffer said the new system would likely use cellular modules like the ones at the city’s lift stations.
Another water-related project is the replacement of filter media at the water treatment plant. Stauffer said the parts were last replaced in 2011 for $54,000. Stauffer said the current-day cost is less than $45,000 for all four filter media to be replaced.
In addition, Stauffer explained that the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has requested that the city build a 500,000-gallon water tower at its industrial park to serve the needs of residents.
Gibson City is currently served by a 300,000-gallon tank on the city’s north side that went online in 2001, as well as a 100,000-gallon tank at the Alamo Group facility on the city’s south side.
“EPA would like us to have at least a day and a half’s worth of water in the air in case things go bad, so we need another tower,” Stauffer explained.
Stauffer said the cost for another water tower could be $3 million, and a grant exists that would forgive 75 percent of the amount, up to $1 million.
Even though the population of Gibson City has remained steady for several years, Stauffer said more water is used than before.
“Back 40 years ago when the plant opened, we were running 400,000 to 450,000 gallons a day,” Stauffer said. “Now we are averaging 600,000 gallons and up to 1 million gallons during hot temperatures.”
A smaller item to consider for the budget, Stauffer said, is a $20,000 project to replace piping on the city’s east side.
“We keep enough money in our budget to do this kind of stuff, and in the years we don’t have a major project scheduled we try to work on those,” Stauffer said.
Gibson Area Hospital
Stauffer gave an overview of Gibson Area Hospital’s expansion project to new aldermen who were present at the meeting.
Stauffer said the only cost to the city would be $70,000 for the whole project, with street restoration included. Stauffer said the drainage project will be beneficial to residents near the hospital to eliminate water problems.
Stauffer said that all the water around the hospital property flows south instead of north along 19th Street. Part of the problem was corrected a few years ago, Stauffer said, when the hospital resurfaced its parking lots, but some issues remain.
Alderman Randy Wyant, who lives in that part of the city, said he does not have any problems with water drainage, but he said some of his neighbors do.