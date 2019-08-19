GIBSON CITY — Seeking to satisfy younger generations and to improve the downtown experience, Gibson City might be adding public Wi-Fi and a speaker system to the downtown area.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Mayor Dan Dickey said during Thursday night’s meeting of the city council’s parks, buildings and technology committee.
For a cost of $65,000, MCS Office Technologies of Gibson City would install several Wi-Fi access points and a three-part speaker system between 7th and 9th streets along Sangamon Avenue downtown.
MCS President Todd McNutt said free, public Wi-Fi is a growing trend in major cities.
“The Champaign Park District and Decatur are already starting to offer public Wi-Fi,” McNutt said. “One new amphitheater is packed full with public Wi-Fi. Cellular data is so good now, but for some reason some people don’t have unlimited Wi-Fi, so they hop on free Wi-Fi when they can.”
Currently, Gibson City has free wireless internet access only at its parks and City Hall, and McNutt said the maximum number of users allowed in those areas is 80, meaning the system can be overrun quickly.
With the downtown Wi-Fi system, four or five access points would be installed. McNutt said the network might still be maxed out during festivals but would otherwise not be an issue.
Dickey asked if the new Gibson City app could be linked to the Wi-Fi connection page as a landing point, and McNutt said it could be possible.
One concern raised would be if residents living in downtown apartments decide to use public Wi-Fi instead of buying their own internet. Among ideas floated around included limiting access to the network or turning it off at certain times of the day.
Some audience members thought that a 30-minute time limit might be short in case someone is visiting multiple restaurants and business in downtown Gibson City.
Still, many cited a growing need for Gibson City to modernize with today’s trends.
“I think there’s a growing need among young people to have public Wi-Fi wherever they go,” said Jim Hood, owner of Hood’s Ace Hardware. “If they tend to stay longer because they can get their questions answered, the longer they stay the better.”
Hood also mentioned that Gibson City does not have strong cellular coverage, and repeaters are not allowed due to a communications tower located 300 feet away behind City Hall.
Meanwhile, McNutt said the downtown sound system would have between 24 and 28 speakers, with three distinct sound zones, based on different parts of downtown Gibson City.
If a band was performing at the American Legion post at the corner of 9th Street and Sangamon Avenue, then sound could be limited to just that particular area, McNutt said, but other sounds could be broadcast to the whole downtown. Volume could also be changed to different levels in the three zones.
The speakers could controlled via a smartphone app, meaning remote access, and would have an auxiliary plug-in for other sound systems and laptops.
Before the 2015 downtown revitalization project, the city’s old light poles had a sound system which at one point played WGCY continuously, but that was discontinued after apartment owners complained. The old sound system eventually went away with the old light poles.
Alderman Susie Tongate said the proposed sound system, which she stressed is still in the planning stage, could play music at a soft level.
“I’ve been in Galena where the volume is at a level that you can’t tell it’s even playing, at least during the day,” Tongate said.
McNutt said he has installed sound systems in larger cities which play online music along with advertisements from local businesses. Such a system would have its main control located inside the mayor’s office.
“On some other cities, we’ve scheduled Sonos to play Pandora Classical from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and then something else in the evenings,” McNutt said. “That way no one is having to mess with it.”
The sound system would also have the ability to support a band with up to eight microphones involved.
Resident Jan Hall asked Dickey if the $65,000 project should be bid out instead of simply hiring MCS. Dickey said he had consulted City Attorney Marc Miller about that question, and Miller said that because it is not a typical project, hiring MCS would be fine.
McNutt recommended the city plan on installing the sound system prior to the annual Lighted Christmas Parade in mid-November.