With clean-up underway from the severe flooding at his Dairy Queen in Gibson City, owner Paul Patel said it’s been just like starting his business all over again.
He hoped to hear more next week about whether his ice cream and slushie machines, freezers and other equipment will work.
Damaged walls were being torn out, and he’s had some help with the clean-up, but, “pretty much everybody in the town is busy,” he said.
If he can get some equipment back up and running, Patel said, he hopes to be able to reopen his drive-thru to sell ice cream — and keep his employees working — in maybe a couple of weeks.
Patel told The News-Gazette’s Colin Likas on Wednesday that his car and an employee’s car that were parked at the premises the day of the flooding were both total losses. A building behind the Dairy Queen was also flooded and severely damaged, and soaked boxes of products had to be thrown in the trash.
Insurance won’t cover his losses, Patel said, but many people have asked how they can help.
Here’s what he posted Thursday about how to donate to help him reopen:
“We have decided to set up an account at the Bank of Gibson City under the name ‘Dairy Queen donations.’ You can just go to the bank and say that it’s for Dairy Queen Donations and they will know where it goes,” he wrote. “We also have a Venmo under the name @dqdonation. You can also mail it to 244 W. First St., Gibson City 60936 or just stop by the store. Someone is usually always there.”