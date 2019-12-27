GIBSON CITY — Gibson City Council members reviewed an audit report for the fiscal year that ended April 30 during their Dec. 23 meeting.
According to Mayor Dan Dickey, the annual audit conducted by the Champaign-based Kemper CPA Group expressed clean opinions, reflecting a trend the city has seen in recent years.
“Since I can remember, we’ve always got the highest rating you can get when we get the audits (done each year), and it’s been that way for many years, which, to me, testifies that the administrative department, the police department, the city water and sewer (departments), they’re all doing a great job,” Dickey said.
Also during the 12-minute meeting, the council voted unanimously to approve a $60,000 loan through the Community Development Assistance Program (CDAP) to Pioletti’s Spaghetti, to be located at 310 N. Sangamon Ave.