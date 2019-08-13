GIBSON CITY — Gibson City Council members approved the $32,000 purchase of a new Ford squad car for the Gibson City Police Department on Monday night.
The new vehicle is being paid for with $20,000 from the city’s fiscal year 2020 budget as well as $12,000 from Tax-Increment Financing District 2.
Other business
In other business:
➜ Council members approved a resolution authorizing a representative to sign documents related to the water tower loan, which the council previously approved.
➜ Ardi Ballazhi of the Country Kettle Restaurant said his family is considering building a travel plaza to the south of the restaurant on Illinois 9. Ballazhi said the new business would be 3,300 square feet, have 16 parking spaces and have room for diesel pumps. Ballazhi said the family is seeking feasibility studies and will update council members once they have more information.
➜ The council heard a presentation by Scott Knapp, a district manager from PMA USA Insurance, which deals with employee benefits. City Superintendent Randy Stauffer said Knapp could possibly have meetings with city employees this fall about any insurance offers.