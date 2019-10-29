GIBSON CITY — Gibson City Council members approved an ordinance Monday night to prohibit parking of vehicles along West Street — from 329 N. West St. south to the intersection with 10th Street.
The ban applies to both sides of the street and affects only vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds. Emergency and construction vehicles are exempt.
The “no parking” signs are to keep trucks waiting for their load at Hearthside Food Solutions from blocking access to residences in the area. Alderman Susie Tongate, who is employed by the company, said there is a rotation of truckers that the company has trouble getting the word to about parking elsewhere. Tongate said waiting truckers should find parking at the front lot at Hearthside off of 10th Street or near the Heritage FS lot.
Other business
Also at Monday’s meeting:
➜ Council members approved spending up to $3,000 for additional engineering services by Fehr Graham of Champaign. The firm is working to design the city’s new swimming pool and bath house. The cost increase is necessary to cover the reduced scope of the bath house that was recently approved by the city’s pool committee in hopes of bringing the project’s total cost closer to the $3 million mark.
➜ City Superintendent Randy Stauffer said city workers on Tuesday were to begin to repair a water main break that occurred in front of the Busey Bank on Monday. Large street barricades are already in place near the pool of water that resulted, blocking part of 11th Street. Stauffer said the water main is located beneath 10 inches of concrete.
➜ Mark Brake was present on behalf of New Beginnings Church, now located in the former Hager Lumber Co. building on Sangamon Avenue. Council members approved his request to block off four to five parking spaces in front of the building to put up a covered viewing stand during the Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Lighted Christmas Parade in November. Brake said the church will hold a soup supper and offer the reviewing stand seating to patrons, as well. Funds earned from these services are then donated to community organizations.
➜ The Lighted Christmas Parade committee received permission to block vehicle access from Sangamon Avenue between 8th and 9th Streets for safety during the parade, which will begin on the city’s south side at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.
➜ Tongate served as mayor pro tem in the absence of Mayor Daniel Dickey.