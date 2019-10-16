Property purchased for new water tower
GIBSON CITY — Gibson City Council members voted unanimously Monday night to buy six-tenths of an acre of land at the Jordan Industrial Park to make way for the construction of a new water tower.
City Superintendent Randy Stauffer said the purchase of the land — for $12,500 from Alliance Grain Co. — is necessary because the city failed to retain easements when previously selling a parcel to Alliance Grain as a single lot.
Stauffer said that six-tenths of an acre was the smallest footprint that would accommodate the proposed water tower. Stauffer also said Alliance Grain is interested in keeping as much property as possible to accommodate the potential expansion of its facilities.
Alderman Aaron Kafer questioned what basis was used for determining the property’s price. Stauffer said the city did not get an appraisal specific to this purchase, but the price was determined by recent sales of industrial park property that appraised at $25,000 per acre.
Stauffer said the property where the water tower will be located must be owned by the city before a loan application can be processed to help fund the water tower’s construction.
The city applied last September for a loan of up to $3 million through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s revolving loan program. Mayor Dan Dickey noted that the city may be eligible for $800,000 in loan forgiveness, meaning the city would be required to pay back only $2.2 million.
The proposed 500,000-gallon water tower would be the third water tower serving the city, with the two others holding 300,000 and 100,000 gallons, respectively. Dickey said the new water tower would accommodate the city’s future growth, as well as ensure the city can keep enough water in its water towers to last at least 36 hours in the event of a power outage.
Tree work questioned
Also at Monday’s meeting, Alderman Denis Fisher said residents have asked him why both Barrow Tree Service of Gibson City and Michael Poor, a certified arborist from Urbana, are working on the same trees.
Fisher himself wanted to know why both are also being paid separately for working on the same tree. Fisher noted that one particular tree’s total cost was $14,000.
Stauffer explained that Poor operates a large crane for a large price per hour. Stauffer said it saves the city money to pay Tom Barrow for doing what he can on a local basis, such as hauling away debris to his Environmental Protection Agency-certified burn site on the edge of town, rather than paying Poor’s higher rate over a longer distance.
Alderman Dennis Pardick noted that the working relationship between both has served the city well in the past, with quality work getting done on a timely basis.
Kafer asked if one service could be a subcontractor to the other, charging one rate. Stauffer said that in his experience, such an arrangement results in overall higher costs.
“We have this same conversation every year, but it’s a good one, said Dickey.
Repaving street questioned
Also Monday, Kafer questioned whether last month’s 4-3 vote to approve repaving an approximate 300-foot strip of Hager Drive in concrete was a proper vote.
Kafer said the vote called for money previously set aside for a street and alley property purchase ($45,000) to be spent on street maintenance ($42,000).
The work in question was needed to replace asphalt with concrete to match street repairs done by Gibson Area Hospital’s contractor after putting in new water lines on the north half of the street.
Kafer went on to quote the city’s appropriation ordinance because he believes such a change needed to be approved by a two-thirds vote.
City Attorney Marc Miller recommended the council take a vote at its next meeting to clarify which budget line item would be charged for the paving work.
“A healthy approach when spending a big number like that is to be very specific about where it’s coming from,” Miller told aldermen.
Alderman Aaron Franks, however, thought the discussion was more “knit-picking” than necessary, and Dickey said the council wants to avoid micromanagement of its departments.
Due to the absence of Alderman Scott Davis, chairman of the council’s finance committee, the overall policy with a definition of the “big number” term will be brought up at a future council meeting.
Dickey said he felt the term should be defined as $20,000, but there was some indication that others wanted it to be set at $10,000.
Lack of communication
Also Monday, Aaron Nettleton of 417 Hager Drive informed the council that he received no notice from contractors before the city’s portion of the concrete pour related to hospital construction completely blocked access to his house for two weeks.
Nettleton said he had to look for the contractors to find out what was going on after he and his wife came home to such a surprise. Nettleton’s property borders the hospital’s southwest parking lot at the intersection of Hager Drive and Melvin Street.
Alderman Greg Houtzel said Illinois Department of Transportation rules require that a property owner be notified no fewer than 48 hours before work commences when their property will be blocked. Stauffer said he thought this was being done.
Dickey requested that Stauffer double-check the communication process in the future.
Demolition costs reimbursed
Also Monday, the council voted unanimously to have the city reimburse Chad Christensen $5,000 of the $13,000 cost to demolish a derelict house at a property he owns at 410 W. 10th St.
“He’s going to build something there that we’ll receive property tax from,” Dickey noted.
The city’s property improvement program, created in 2007, specifies that the city will pay 50 percent (up to $5,000) of demolition costs that are $5,000 or higher. If demolition costs are less than $5,000, the percentage the city will pay is higher, but the total payment is less.
A property owner must submit a paid invoice and cancelled check to receive the reimbursement.
Municipal advisor engaged
Also Monday, the city’s tax-increment financing (TIF) consulting firm requested that city officials formally designate a registered municipal advisor — a requirement it says has not been met since 2014.
“Candidly, I thought we had already done this, but evidently not,” Miller said, calling the omission a simple “housekeeping matter.”
Miller emphasized that designating a municipal advisor brings no cost unless a TIF project needs the work, and the council may choose not to use this particular advisor even then. Miller said an advisor is needed when a TIF project needs certification due to having financial bodies relying on related projections
Bill payment amended
Also Monday, after previously approving the payment of bills without comment, aldermen were asked by Miller to amend the payment to Kafer Ag Service, which is owned by Alderman Aaron Kafer.
Miller said statutes for small municipalities require that no single payment in excess of $2,000 can be made to a business owned by a city official.
The bill was for about $2,130, so the approval within current bills was amended to be $2,000 with the understanding the balance will be paid when approved at a future meeting.