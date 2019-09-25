GIBSON CITY — Questions about cost and size dominated the Gibson City Council’s discussion Monday night regarding a $43,565 repair project for Hager Drive, with aldermen ultimately voting 4-3 to proceed with the project.
Aldermen Scott Davis, Denis Fisher, Dennis Pardick and Susie Tongate voted in favor, while aldermen Greg Houtzel, Aaron Kafer and Randy Wyant voted against it. Aaron Franks was absent.
City Superintendent Randy Stauffer presented details of the proposal with the council. Originally, as part of an agreement with Gibson Area Hospital for its parking lot expansion project, the city agreed to spend $25,000 to patch a 10-foot section of roadway near the intersection with Melvin Street after crews installed a stormwater drain.
Now, Stauffer said, the contractor wants to pave a 196-yard stretch of roadway.
“If he does it, they would literally come in and pour it in one piece,” Stauffer explained. “Once it’s done, now we won’t have to worry about it again.”
Stauffer said the money was available since council members decided not to buy a property the city had looked at earlier this year.
Alderman Greg Houtzel questioned the size of the project, saying that based on notes from the contractor, it appears the area in question is 158 yards, not 196. Stauffer then said crews might be repairing other sections of roadway besides the main section.
“Off to the side of the road, they’ve got a concrete curb box that’s kind of at the end of the parking lot,” Stauffer explained. “They’ve got a gutter through there. On some of that, they’ve repaired the edges. They’ve also poured concrete through the center of Melvin Street.”
Kafer asked if the city had been billed for the initial project. Stauffer said it had not, and the new amount was part of the proposal.
Other business
In other action:
➜ Council members approved the sale of two of the police department’s squad cars. Police Capt. Kaleb Kraft recommended accepting two bids from Cody Schmidt — for $802 for a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria and $652 for a 2007 model. Kraft said the police department needs to remove a light bar from one of the vehicles, and it may sell that light bar as well as another one.
➜ The council approved a cooperative advertising package for the 2018 Christmas season. The cost is the same as last year: $3,500 for WCIA-TV and $1,000 for WGCY-Radio.
➜ Council members approved two resolutions related to the Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming 25th annual Lighted Christmas Parade. Mayor Dan Dickey said lighted floats in the parade will be lined up at Elite Fitness this year instead of County Market due to an increased number of entries.