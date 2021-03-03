Gibson Area Hospital will offer a nurse intern program this summer.
The program will offer registered nursing students a chance to gain clinical experience and confidence in a hospital setting.
Gibson Area Hospital is currently accepting applications for the program.
The program is open for students who are enrolled in an approved nursing program, have passed nursing fundamentals and are Certified Nursing Assitants (CNA).
The program provides 32 paid hours a week in various nursing units including Med/Surg, OB,
ED, and Surgery. Hours consist of both CNA duties and RN job shadowing, and may include days, nights, and weekends.
To apply, visit Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services at www.gibsonhospital.org. Under About Us, click on “Student Opportunities” and complete the online application and submit the required documents.
For more information contact Eileen Woolums, BSN, RN, CDCES at Eileen_Woolums@gibsonhospital.org or 217-784-4093.
The program begins May 2021 and ends in August 2021. The application deadline is March 19.