GIBSON CITY — Robin Rose, Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services’ chief clinical officer and chief operating officer, was recently named the 2019 Illinois Rural Health Association’s administrator of the year.
The award is presented to a healthcare administrator who has made “an outstanding contribution of major significance to rural health in Illinois,” according to the organization.
In a Facebook post Thursday, GAHHS officials said Rose’s “dedication to the mission of the organization, compassion toward the patients of Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services and commitment to rural health are evident in her daily actions as she advocates to make a difference and leads to inspire others.”