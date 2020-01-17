GIBSON CITY — The Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its Outstanding Citizen of the Year, Outstanding Junior Citizen of the Year and Lifetime Achievement awards.
The Outstanding Citizen of the Year is awarded to an individual or group in recognition of service to the community during 2019 or over a longer period. Nominees must reside in Gibson City and must have made it a better community through their volunteering, initiation of a community program, commitment to service for others or any other attributes that positively benefit the community. Nominees also must not have previously received the honor.
The Outstanding Junior Citizen of the Year is awarded to a senior at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School who demonstrates dependability, achievement potential, good attendance, good character and the ability to work well with others. Nominees may be employed within the local business community, but it is not required that they are.
The Lifetime Achievement Award is given to a man, woman or group who has provided the greatest service to the Gibson City community over numerous years, through volunteering, initiation of a community program, commitment to service for others, or any other attributes that positively affect the community. No one can win the award more than once.
Selection will be made by an anonymous committee, and the awards will be presented at the chamber’s annual banquet at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Kruse Center in Gibson City.
Nomination forms are available by visiting www.gibsoncityillinois.com/chamber3.
Nomination forms must be submitted by Feb. 14 by mailing them to: Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 294, Gibson City, IL 60936.
Past Outstanding Citizens of the Year
2018 — Rick and Jean Ertel
2017 — Rob Schmitt
2016 — Handles of Hope
2015 — Miranda Leonard
2014 — Jakes Boys
2013 — Barb Horsch
2012 — Robin Rose
2011 — Jeanine Litwiller
2010 — Bill Kruse
2009 — Michelle Rosenbaum
2008 — Randy Ferguson
2007 — Sharon Craig
2006 — Ann Spangler
2005 — Kim Fisher
2004 — Jill Arends
2003 — Roy Roemer
2002 — Theodore Swanson Jr.
2001 — Jack Johnson and Music in the Park Committee
2000 — Gibson Area Hospital Auxiliary
1999 — Jim Hood
1998 — Doug Roesch
1997 — Bob Crossman
1996 — Bill Tubbs
1995 — Frank Stocker
1994 — Karen Kummerow
1993 — Steve Hester
1992 — James Hager
1991 — Frank Titus and Bill Nicholls
1990 — Doris Benter
1989 — Somchai Supawanich
1988 — Delbert Riblet
1987 — Robert D. Knapp
1986 — Clyde Day
1985 — Gibson Beautification Foundation
1984 — John Summers
1983 — Frank Hunt III
1982 — Gibson City Lions Club
1981 — Loel Jordan
1980 — Gibson Community Hospital board
1979 — Mrs. “Teddy” Eddleman
1978 — Dr. Robert Rankin
1977 — David Kramer
1976 — Joe Hudson
1975 — Valeria Hunt
1974 — Henry Hager
1973 — Dr. Paul Sunderland
1972 — Charles Crowley
1971 — Dewayne Grafton
1970 — Ernest Brown
1969 — Gibson City Fire Department
1968 — Dr. E.C. Bucher
1967 — Mrs. W.T. Francis
1966 — Rev. Jack Kaley
1965 — Orren Pierce
1964 — Frank Hunt Jr.
1963 — Mrs. Loel Helmick
1962 — Verle Kramer
Past Outstanding Junior Citizens of the Year
2018 — Claire Retherford
2017 — Brandon Zumwalt
2016 — Jessalyn Davis
2015 — James Fairfield
2014 — Erin Tabor
2013 — Victoria Gaesser and Emily Young
2012 — Katie Massey and Chet McClure
2011 — Joel Hood
2010 — Chelsey Lange and Elliott McClure
2009 — Trevor Litwiller and Leah Livingston
2008 — Craig Sharp
2007 — Grant Kerber
2006 — Lucas Pulley
2005 — Josh Hawthorne
2004 — Josh Wurmnest and Adam Hood
2003 — Ryan Brucker
2002 — Casey Pulley and Josh Garrett
2001 — Justin Hay
2000 — Jake Farmer
1999 — Emily Pardick
1998 — Zach Summers
1997 — Stacey Gramley
1996 — Abby Wurmnest
1995 — Amy Johnson and Kathleen Lee
1994 — Jena Thomas and Jeff Benter
1993 — Brad Everett
1992 — Shane Upton
1991 — Stephanie Cummins
1990 — Amy Kruse
1989 — Mary Pool
1988 — Lance David
1987 — John Ferguson
1986 — Mary Doden and Heath Grote
1985 — Lisa Benter
1984 — Jana K. Leonard
1983 — Kelly Briggs
1982 — Mike Badger Jr.
1981 — Janet Farmer
1980 — Vince Salyards
1979 — Todd Sommer
1978 — Jan Rhodes
1977 — Karl Cender
1976 — Marcia Stimmel
1975 — Ellen Crowley and David Hood
1974 — Ruth Broaddus
1973 — Kelly Allen
1972 — Mike Young
Past Lifetime Achievement Award winners
2018 — Gary Lutterbie
2017 — Gibson City Rotary Club
2016 — Jim and Amy Hood
2015 — Ron and Melanie Warfield
2014 — Ron Hood
2013 — Gary McCullough
2012 — Fred McCullough
2011 — Jim McClard
2009 — Mary Timm
2008 — Jane Lange
2007 — Doug Hager