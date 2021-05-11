Listen to this article

The GCMS-Fisher wrestling team competed at at Fisher recently.

Results were:

Vandalia 48 GCMSF 27

106 Dykes (G) ff

113 Schlickman (G) pinned Womack :37

120 Wehrle (V) ff

126 Dothager (V) ff

132 Horsch (G) pinned Miller 2:22

138 Prater (V) pinned Maxey 2:55

145 Miller (V) ff

152 McKinney (V) ff

160 Gream (G) dec Kaiser 8-2

170 Christian (V) ff

182 Purvis (G) pinned Proctor 2:36

195 Worker (V) pinned Reynolds 3:21

220 Barenfanger (V) pinned Benningfield 3:35

285 Mouser (V) pinned Miguel :44

Exhibition

113 Dykes (G) dec Womack 8-4

120 Schlickman (G) pinned Dothager 1:22

138 Horsch (G) dec Prater 10-3

145 Nance (V) pinned Maxey 4:45

285 Mouser (V) pinned Cornell 1:05

220 Booth (G) pinned Kelly 3:22

Up next: Tuesday 5/11 vs Normal Community at home (GCMS HS) 6pm

