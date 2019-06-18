GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district will be down one crossing guard come August, replaced instead with yellow flashing lights.
Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said during Monday night’s school board meeting that flashing yellow lights will be installed at Sangamon Avenue next to the intersection with 15th Street, at the southwest corner of GCMS High School.
Similar to the middle school pedestrian crossing at 19th Street and Lott Boulevard, the lights will flash before and after school, reminding drivers to slow down and be on the lookout, Darnell said. They can also be activated with the push of a button.
The cost is $25,000 to install the light system, with the city maintaining the equipment, Darnell said.
Other business
Also during the meeting:
➜ The board accepted the resignations of elementary school administrative assistant Tammy Zehr and paraprofessional Bethany Rodriguez.
➜ The board hired Brittany Shreffler as a literary teacher, Sarah Abner as an elementary school teacher, Josh Hinkley as a special education teacher and Cheryl Cokeley as a cook.
➜ Payton Kean, Liam Killian, Skylar Funk and Brodie Doman were hired as summer maintenance workers at a $10 hourly rate.
➜ Board members approved volunteer coaches for the 2019-20 school year: Brandon Luttrell and Kip Rutledge (football), Mark Berry and Mike Schwenk (baseball) and Ann Young (dance).
➜ The board’s vice president, Phil Whitehouse, said the district will create a new dual-language support specialist position for the upcoming school year along with two new paraprofessional staff positions. Darnell said GCMS has 19 students enrolled whose primary language is not English, with the majority being Spanish or a Mayan dialect.
➜ The board approved a $46,110 repair to the middle school’s elevator. Darnell said the elevator’s main hydraulic cylinder needs replaced, which is encased in concrete.
➜ Board members approved bids from Area Disposal (trash collection), Aunt Millie’s Bakery (bread) and Prairie Farms (milk) for the 2019-20 school year.
➜ Board members approved a three-year contract with Bushue Human Resources to provide consulting work for the district. Darnell said the cost increases by $50 each year.
➜ The board approved a renewal of the district’s property casualty/liability insurance coverage. Darnell said the cost increased $4,000 this year, and he said the increases industry-wide were similar due to several natural disasters around the country. Darnell said GCMS has had less than $4,000 in claims over the past three years.