GIBSON CITY — Braylen Kean stepped away from playing Xbox with fellow Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley senior Aidan Laughery on a rainy Thursday morning and headed toward his family home’s basement.
Kean was greeted by a terrifying sight.
“I see water come meet the stairs,” Kean said. “And then I look over and in my brother’s room — we have an egress window, and there’s just a waterfall pouring out of it. We realized then, ‘Oh, it’s a little bit different than usual.’”
Between 9 and 11 inches of rain fell in Gibson City over the course of five hours last Thursday, affecting the entire community in one way or another.
For Kean, Laughery and others in the Kean household that day, the initial response was to stop the onslaught of water entering the basement.
Easier said than done.
“We pressed up against that window ... for like three hours,” said Laughery, an Illinois football commit. “And then finally it got built up (and) the pressure snapped (the window’s hinges) on us.”
“It was pretty hard because it was just like that hopeless moment where you didn’t know what you were going to do,” Kean added. “There really wasn’t anything you could do. You just stand there and watch it happen.”
It didn’t take long, however, for the two GCMS football players and so many other individuals across the Ford County town to jump into action.
Though floodwaters receded fairly quickly — “The next day you could hardly tell,” Falcons football coach and athletic director Mike Allen said — damage in Gibson City was widespread.
“Been a long few days,” Allen said Wednesday afternoon at the GCMS football practice, becoming choked up. “It was devastating to see. ... People were helping, getting people out of the apartments and the assisted living places. And the silver lining of any of this, if you can take (one), is how it’s brought our community together. People stepped up and helped out each other and other families.”
GCMS students and athletes were among those at the forefront.
Paul Patel, owner of the Dairy Queen that was heavily damaged, said he had “30 to 40” football players aiding cleanup in and around his building the day after flooding occurred.
Allen recalled members of the high school’s cheer squad entering a situation that contrasts heavily with the stereotype surrounding that sport.
“There’s four cheerleaders in this crawlspace with mud all over them,” Allen said. “It just was amazing to see the people come together, the kids come together, in such a tragic time.”
Kean said athletes of various backgrounds converged upon his own home.
“It wasn’t just (football players). It was the cheerleaders. It was the tennis team,” Kean said. “It was just people from the community.”
Even with his own house’s situation still in flux, Kean joined additional recovery efforts with so many others his age.
“We would go over to a few other houses, like the McCulloughs next door,” said Kean, referencing WGCY radio station owners Gary and Debra. “There was all sorts of places across town that needed help.”
Allen said Laughery has been hauling washing machines out of homes, which Laughery corroborated.
“Even (Tuesday) we were doing stuff still,” Laughery said. “It’s been a lot of damage and carnage that people need help with, but everybody’s helped — anybody that’s able to. There’s grandmas that are 75 years old out there helping.”
Wednesday marked photo day for Allen’s GCMS football program, taking place on the team’s lush grass field. An outside observer would be hard-pressed to sense anything different about this particular photo shoot versus those of the Falcons’ lengthy past.
But players and coaches who saw water flowing through their streets and into their homes just days prior relished the typical moment that is an annual sports photo session.
“I like coming out here just because it’s a way to escape, and I just love the sport of football,” Kean said. “I enjoy just being out here with these guys, just knowing they’re great people.”
GCMS football didn’t practice last Thursday but resumed workouts last Friday afternoon ahead of their season opener on Aug. 28 against Carlinville.
Allen wasn’t certain what he’d get from his kids. Their bodies and minds had been stressed in a unique way over the previous 24-plus hours.
“It’s been so energetic,” Allen said. “They’re like, ‘Coach, this is bringing us closer than anything else could.’ ... We talk about serving in our community, and they go out and they do it. To see it (was great). And not for recognition, not for social media or a prize, (but because) it’s the right thing to do. These kids knew that. They busted their hump and did the right thing.”