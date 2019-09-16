GIBSON CITY — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School is seeking nominees for its Distinguished Alumni award.
The award recognizes GCMS alumni who have made significant contributions to society and whose accomplishments, affiliations and careers have honored the legacy of excellence of the school district. Award honorees exemplify the ideals of the school district and the communities it serves, and their careers and achievements honor and sustain the district’s legacy of excellence.
Past recipients of the award include Royce Forman, a NASA engineer who graduated in 1949 from Drummer Township High School; Leslie Arends, a U.S. congressman who graduated in 1912 from Melvin High School; Conrad Longmire, a theoretical physicist who graduated in 1939 from Sibley High School; and Mark Salyards, a chief master sergeant in the Air Force who graduated in 1982 from Gibson City High School.
Nomination forms and nomination criteria can be found via the school district’s Facebook page.