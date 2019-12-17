GIBSON CITY — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school board members Monday night approved the school district’s 2020 fiscal year tax levy, which will result in a lower property tax rate for the fourth year in a row.
The levy, first revealed at the board’s October meeting, levies $7.9 million on an equalized assessed valuation of $140.8 million. The levy includes $7.4 million in property taxes to be directed to regular funds in the district, plus $515,000 for bond and interest repayment.
Amounts projected to be levied, by fund, are: $5,071,213 (education), $704,335 (operations and maintenance), $281,734 (transportation), $70,434 (working cash), $150,000 (municipal retirement), $100,000 (Social Security), $70,434 (fire prevention and safety), $900,000 (tort immunity), $56,347 (special education) and $70,434 (leasing).
Other business
Also at the meeting:
➜ Superintendent Jeremy Darnell thanked staff members for their patience during a boil order late last week which affected the high school and elementary school. “To have 800 kids without restrooms and drinking water on a moment’s notice was not great,” Darnell said. “A lot of teachers stepped up fast. We had buses shuttling kids to the middle school to use the bathroom. The staff and kids handled it great. It was a little bit of chaos, but we got through it.”
➜ Board members approved a memorandum between themselves and the GCMS Education Association regarding health insurance premiums. Darnell said the district is moving toward an exclusive, high-deductible health insurance plan for employees who enroll in the district’s insurance plan. Darnell said the monthly deductible will increase by $30 per employee but will stay at that amount through the end of the current insurance contract in a little more than two years.
➜ The board approved a behavioral threat assessment procedure which addresses violent threats made against district employees and facilities.
➜ GCMS High School Principal Chris Garard announced that Ron Warfield and Gene Gregory will be recognized in the 2020 class of distinguished alumni in January. Warfield, a 1961 Gibson City High School graduate, has had a long career in agriculture. Warfield served a 10-year term as president of the Illinois Farm Bureau and past president of the Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau. Warfield is active in numerous community activities. Warfield is a past president of the Gibson City school board, elder at the First Christian Church and helped establish the Gibson Area Food Pantry in 2015. Gregory, from the Gibson City High School class of 1959, is retired after a 40-year career in the egg industry. Gregory worked for many years with United Egg Producers, including the last five years as president of the organization.
➜ Board members accepted Barb Burton’s resignation as a paraprofessional and approved volunteer coaches for track and Falcon Academy youth basketball program.