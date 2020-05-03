The following students were nominated by GCMS Staff for March Student of the Month:
6th Grade: Justin Aberle, Ara Burgett, Zahryn Davis, Keegan DeWall, Hadley Doman, Anthony Maloney, Tysen Mauricio, Chloe Tjarks, Gabriel Ward
7th Grade: Landen Back, Paul Baillie, Alyson Fehr, Vincent Fisher, Austin Kasper, Norah Keigher, Addison Kerchenfaut, Anna Warren, Desiree Whelchel, Hunter Wilson
8th Grade: Molly Killian, Lilly Lahr, Carson Maxey, Jarod Morris, Mya Nugent, Mitchel Quinley, Gabriela Trujillo, Lacy Walker
The winners of the March student of the month, as voted on by the faculty, were:
6th Grade: Zahryn Davis, daughter of Michelle Borrego of Melvin.
7th Grade: Desiree Whelchel, daughter of Larry and Tiffany Whelchel of Gibson City.
8th Grade: Lilly Lahr, daughter of Jeff and Daniele Lahr of Foosland.
If you have any questions related to our Student of the Month program, please call Mr. Bielfeldt or Jessie Lee at GCMS Middle School, 217-784-8731.