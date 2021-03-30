The following students were nominated by GCMS Staff for March Student of the Month:
Sixth Grade:
Owen Borders
Ava Fehr
Michael Harders
Mitchell Heinz
Lydia Henrichs
Andrew Iverson
Jordan Kaeding
Evan Killian
Maddox Lindelof
Dylan Martinez
Ella Reynolds
Reed Tompkins
Tristan Wooton
Seventh Grade:
Keegan DeWall
Caylynn Embry
Addison Farmer
Elizabeth Goodin
Bailey Grider
Aubrey Higgins
Cameron Hitchcock
Tysen Mauricio
Reagan Miller
Cody Mueller
Jaxon Wright
Eighth Grade:
Paul Baillie
Carter Eichelberger
Trinity Findley
Bailey Fitzpatrick
Elizabeth Giroux
Lily Harmet
Bryce Hewitt
Kaelyn Jiles
Cohen Kean
Sophia Ray
Michael Whitehouse
Leah Whitson
The winners of the March student of the month, as voted on by the faculty, were:
- Sixth Grade: Ava Fehr, daughter of Annette Mitchel of Melvin and Edwin Fehr of Bloomington.
- Seventh Grade: Cody Mueller, son of Tim and Myra Mueller of Saybrook.
- Eighth Grade: Bailey Fitzpatrick, daughter of Zac and Nikki Fitzpatrick of Gibson City.
If you have any questions related to our Student of the Month program, please call Mr. Bielfeldt or Jessie Lee at GCMS Middle School, 217-784-8731.