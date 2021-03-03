The following students were nominated by GCMS Staff for February Student of the Month:
Sixth Grade:
Bryce Adkins
Jodi Bauer
Emily Canizzo
Jason Christensen
Kasen DeFries
Hunter Hansen
Kyra Mounts
Kelsey Whitehouse
Tristan Wooton
Seventh Grade:
Abby Brown
Elizabeth Giroux
Kale Holzhauer
Aiden Killian
Connor Kinzinger
Shay List
Mesa Nugent
Cale Royal
Gabriel Ward
Eighth Grade:
Parker Baillie
Alyson Fehr
Addison Goodling
Ryker Grauer
Tyler Heinemann
Brooklyn Holladay
Norah Keigher
Tucker Pabian
Gaines Parsons
Alexander Pollard
Kiya Sharp
The winners of the February student of the month, as voted on by the faculty, were:
Sixth Grade: Tristan Wooton, son of Mitch and Tosha Wooton of Gibson City.
Seventh Grade: Mesa Nugent, daughter of Scott and Jamie Nugent of Melvin.
Eighth Grade: Tyler Heinemann, son of Crystal Miller of Sibley.
If you have any questions related to our Student of the Month program, please call Mr. Bielfeldt or Jessie Lee at GCMS Middle School, 217-784-8731.