GCMS Middle School recently named their February Students of the Month: Sixth Grade: Tristan Wooton; Seventh Grade: Mesa Nugent; Eighth Grade: Tyler Heinemann (not pictured).

The following students were nominated by GCMS Staff for February Student of the Month:

Sixth Grade:

Bryce Adkins

Jodi Bauer

Emily Canizzo

Jason Christensen

Kasen DeFries

Hunter Hansen

Kyra Mounts

Kelsey Whitehouse

Tristan Wooton

Seventh Grade:

Abby Brown

Elizabeth Giroux

Kale Holzhauer

Aiden Killian

Connor Kinzinger

Shay List

Mesa Nugent

Cale Royal

Gabriel Ward

Eighth Grade:

Parker Baillie

Alyson Fehr

Addison Goodling

Ryker Grauer

Tyler Heinemann

Brooklyn Holladay

Norah Keigher

Tucker Pabian

Gaines Parsons

Alexander Pollard

Kiya Sharp

The winners of the February student of the month, as voted on by the faculty, were:

Sixth Grade: Tristan Wooton, son of Mitch and Tosha Wooton of Gibson City.

Seventh Grade: Mesa Nugent, daughter of Scott and Jamie Nugent of Melvin.

Eighth Grade: Tyler Heinemann, son of Crystal Miller of Sibley.

If you have any questions related to our Student of the Month program, please call Mr. Bielfeldt or Jessie Lee at GCMS Middle School, 217-784-8731.

