The GCMS Middle School April Students of the Month were recently recognized. Pictured are: Brilee Little, Sarah Higgins and Thais Rodriguez-Cortez.

The following students were nominated by GCMS Staff for April Student of the Month:

Sixth Grade:

Ethan Brewer

Nathan Bristow

Bradley Fields

Griffin Johnson

Josephine Kleist

Julia Knerr

Evan Landers-Christensen

Brilee Little

Xavier Moore

Grace Steidinger

Olivia Wilson

Seventh Grade:

Trevor Benningfield

Ara Burgett

McKenzy Foster

Zebulen Greer

Ely Harden

Sarah Higgins

Matthew Owen

Emma Roberts

Easton Stroh

Hayden Tjarks

Eighth Grade:

Landen Back

Anthony Gonzalez

Lily Harmet

Kyra Kietzman

Sophia Ray

Ava Rexroat

Kacely Robertson

Thais Rodriguez-Cortez

Allison Taylor

The winners of the April student of the month, as voted on by the faculty, were:

- Sixth Grade: Brilee Little, daughter of Andy and Chrystal Little of Gibson City.

- Seventh Grade: Sarah Higgins, daughter of Dennis and Sharon Higgins of Gibson City.

- Eighth Grade: Thais Rodriguez-Cortez, daughter of Nikki Baillie of Gibson City.

If you have any questions related to our Student of the Month program, please call Mr. Bielfeldt or Jessie Lee at GCMS Middle School, 217-784-8731.

