Gibson City Melvin Sibley High School will present the show “Help Desk.”
Help Desk is a series of vignettes featuring customers calling into a help center for various (and often ridiculous) problems. The scenes are full of comedy and fun, and, if you have ever called a company assistance hotline, likely a bit relatable.
The show will be available online, and will only be available to be viewed from 7 a.m. March 19 until 11:59 p.m. March 20.
Viewing this show will be free of charge, but in order to view it you must complete the online “Help Desk” form, which is located on the GCMS Website (gcmsk12.org). Completing this online form will give you access to a private YouTube channel where the performance will stream. The show will be available for unlimited viewing anytime from 7 a.m. on Friday, March 19 until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, March 20.
“Help Desk” features the following GCMS students: Haven Hathaway, Haley Brown, Liam Killian, Ethan Garard, Connor Main, Rylie Cline, Molly Killian, Sierra Ward, Hailey Whipple, Chase Pollard, Emma Swanson, CC Francis, Kyah Lee, Jillian Meece, Katie Steidinger, Ashlyn Allemand, Alex Killian, Ian Miller, Dillon Hoffman, Kale Bauer, Orion Hillard-Borden, Skyler Morano, Sarah Kamman, Kalynn Little, and Anna Goodin. The show is under the direction of Amanda Broaddus.
“Help Desk” was written by Don Zolidis and is presented with permissions from Playscripts, Inc., New York.