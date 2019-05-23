GIBSON CITY — Awards and scholarships were presented to graduating senior students at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School during the annual GCMS Awards Day event on May 17:
Valedictorian Award — Allison Heavilin.
Illinois State Scholars — Remi Astronomo, Josh Bleich, Darrin Brown, Gabrielle Dammkoehler, Nathan Garard, Allison Heavilin, Chris Hood, Matt Hunt, Megan Moody, Claire Retherford and Tyler Ricks.
Military Recognition — Adam Oleynichak and Dalton Heavilin.
The Heart of GCMS Scholarship — Ryland Holt.
Red Cross Awards — Jesse Swanson and Jenny Patel.
American Legion Awards — Claire Retherford and Tyler Ricks.
American Legion Honorable Mention — Jenny Patel and Nathan Garard.
Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Junior Citizen of the Year — Claire Retherford.
Lions Club Awards — Jessica Mueller and Jesse Swanson.
Rotary Interact Member of the Year — Claire Retherford.
Rotary Service Scholarship — Remi Astronomo.
Rotary Reach for the Stars Scholarship — Sydney Funk.
Jake’s Boys Scholarships — Hattie Parsons and Jesse Swanson.
John W. Cowell Citizenship Award & Scholarship — Remi Astronomo and Jenny Patel.
Ronald W. Reagan Fellowship Recognition — Nathan Garard.
Dan Cavanaugh Memorial — Remi Astronomo.
David “Moe” Sweet Golf Scholarship — Megan Moody.
Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau Foundation Scholarship — Taylor Marcum.
Ford-Iroquois 4-H Foundation Scholarship — Garrett Wright.
WCIA 2018 Best of the Class — Allison Heavilin.
Parkland Pathways to Illinois Recognition — Darrin Brown and Ashlyn McPherson.
DAR/SAR Recognition — Claire Retherford and Nathan Garard.
Future Teachers of America Award — Shelbie Butler.
Frieda Garber Award — Shelbie Butler.
Phil and Eva Loy Scholarship — Jesse Swanson.
Elmo and LaVerne Meiners Scholarship — Jessica Mueller and Ashlyn McPherson.
Women’s Western Golf Foundation Scholarship — Megan Moody.
Jeff Selleck Memorial Scholarship — Ashlyn McPherson.
Seneca Foods Corp. Scholarship Recognition — Ashlyn McPherson.
Bank of Gibson City Student of the Month Awards — Graham Voelker, Claire Retherford, Tyler Ricks, Adam Conway, Jenny Patel, Nathan Garard, Ryland Holt, Makenzie Bielfeldt and Josh Bleich.
Bank of Gibson City Student of the Year Award — Claire Retherford.
Millikin University Merit, Leadership & Talent Scholarship — Shannon Spangler.
Northwest Missouri State University’s Academic Excellence and Bearcat Advantage Scholarship — Delanie Dykes.
Gibson Area Hospital Auxiliary Scholarships — Jenny Patel, Allison Heavilin and Connor Birky.
IHSA Academic All-State Team Scholarship — Nathan Garard.
GCMS CCC Scholarship — Nathan Garard.
Southern Illinois University Housing Scholarship — Taylor Marcum.
Creighton University Founder’s Scholarship, Father Joseph Labaj Award and Roman Shaffer SJ Award and the Patriots Penn Essay Award — Gabby Dammkoehler.
Parkland College Trustees Scholarship — Allison Heavilin.
Macon County Cattleman’s Association Scholarship and Illinois Wesleyan
University Alumni Scholarship — Claire Retherford.