GIBSON CITY — Awards and scholarships were presented to graduating senior students at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School during the annual GCMS Awards Day event on May 17:

Valedictorian Award — Allison Heavilin.

Illinois State Scholars — Remi Astronomo, Josh Bleich, Darrin Brown, Gabrielle Dammkoehler, Nathan Garard, Allison Heavilin, Chris Hood, Matt Hunt, Megan Moody, Claire Retherford and Tyler Ricks.

Military Recognition — Adam Oleynichak and Dalton Heavilin.

The Heart of GCMS Scholarship — Ryland Holt.

Red Cross Awards — Jesse Swanson and Jenny Patel.

American Legion Awards — Claire Retherford and Tyler Ricks.

American Legion Honorable Mention — Jenny Patel and Nathan Garard.

Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Junior Citizen of the Year — Claire Retherford.

Lions Club Awards — Jessica Mueller and Jesse Swanson.

Rotary Interact Member of the Year — Claire Retherford.

Rotary Service Scholarship — Remi Astronomo.

Rotary Reach for the Stars Scholarship — Sydney Funk.

Jake’s Boys Scholarships — Hattie Parsons and Jesse Swanson.

John W. Cowell Citizenship Award & Scholarship — Remi Astronomo and Jenny Patel.

Ronald W. Reagan Fellowship Recognition — Nathan Garard.

Dan Cavanaugh Memorial — Remi Astronomo.

David “Moe” Sweet Golf Scholarship — Megan Moody.

Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau Foundation Scholarship — Taylor Marcum.

Ford-Iroquois 4-H Foundation Scholarship — Garrett Wright.

WCIA 2018 Best of the Class — Allison Heavilin.

Parkland Pathways to Illinois Recognition — Darrin Brown and Ashlyn McPherson.

DAR/SAR Recognition — Claire Retherford and Nathan Garard.

Future Teachers of America Award — Shelbie Butler.

Frieda Garber Award — Shelbie Butler.

Phil and Eva Loy Scholarship — Jesse Swanson.

Elmo and LaVerne Meiners Scholarship — Jessica Mueller and Ashlyn McPherson.

Women’s Western Golf Foundation Scholarship — Megan Moody.

Jeff Selleck Memorial Scholarship — Ashlyn McPherson.

Seneca Foods Corp. Scholarship Recognition — Ashlyn McPherson.

Bank of Gibson City Student of the Month Awards — Graham Voelker, Claire Retherford, Tyler Ricks, Adam Conway, Jenny Patel, Nathan Garard, Ryland Holt, Makenzie Bielfeldt and Josh Bleich.

Bank of Gibson City Student of the Year Award — Claire Retherford.

Millikin University Merit, Leadership & Talent Scholarship — Shannon Spangler.

Northwest Missouri State University’s Academic Excellence and Bearcat Advantage Scholarship — Delanie Dykes.

Gibson Area Hospital Auxiliary Scholarships — Jenny Patel, Allison Heavilin and Connor Birky.

IHSA Academic All-State Team Scholarship — Nathan Garard.

GCMS CCC Scholarship — Nathan Garard.

Southern Illinois University Housing Scholarship — Taylor Marcum.

Creighton University Founder’s Scholarship, Father Joseph Labaj Award and Roman Shaffer SJ Award and the Patriots Penn Essay Award — Gabby Dammkoehler.

Parkland College Trustees Scholarship — Allison Heavilin.

Macon County Cattleman’s Association Scholarship and Illinois Wesleyan

University Alumni Scholarship — Claire Retherford.