GIBSON CITY — Dress-up days, games, a parade and a dance are among the activities that Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School students will take part in during homecoming week.
GCMS High School student council advisor Thomas Stone recently released the schedule of homecoming activities for the week of Sept. 22-28.
On Sunday, Sept. 22, students will decorate floats for the parade and the school’s hallways.
On Monday, Sept. 23, there will be a “Hunting Bunnies” dress-up day and a game entitled “Are you smarter than a fifth-grader?”
On Tuesday, Sept. 24, there will be a “videogame character” dress-up day and a “relays” game.
On Wednesday, Sept. 25, there will be a “class color” dress-up day and a “tug-of-war” game.
On Thursday, Sept. 26, there will be a “retro picture” dress-up day, a “powderpuff volleyball” game during the school day, followed by the homecoming parade, which steps off from the high school at 6 p.m., and a “powderpuff football” game at 7:15 p.m. at the high school’s football field.
On Friday, Sept. 27, there will be a “Falcon Friday” dress-up day and a pep rally and coronation for the homecoming court. The homecoming football game begins at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, Sept. 28, there will be a homecoming dance from 8 to 11 p.m. The presentation of the homecoming court is at 9 p.m. Tickets for the dance may be purchased in advance during lunch for $5, or at the door for $8.