Peyton Leonard was named the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Student of the Month for September.
Peyton, the daughter of Tim and Miranda Leonard, of Gibson City, is involved with FFA, Student Council, Interact, Project Ignition, band for three years and National Honor Society.
She’s also been a part of the basketball, football cheerleading and softball
teams.
Peyton has held the following offices: Class President for her sophomore, junior and senior years, secretary for 2020-21 FFA, Vice President for 2021-22 FFA, president of Interact.
She was named Student of the Year her junior year.
Peyton has also served as a volunteer at the food pantry.
She plans to attend Illinois State University or Eastern Illinois University with the goal of becoming a special education teacher.