GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district ended the 2019 fiscal year with a $350,000 surplus, the school board learned Monday night.
According to Superintendent Jeremy Darnell, the district made good use of its money. GCMS is in the third year of a flat of positive cash flow and reduced cash rate.
“We paid our bills with existing funds, so we did good with the money that we had on hand,” Darnell said.
GCMS ended the year with surpluses in the education ($320,000), operations and maintenance ($290,000) and transportation ($67,000) funds. Funds ending the fiscal year with deficits included the capital projects fund (-$1.1 million) and Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (-$30,000).
Darnell said the deficit in capital projects included money for both a property-tax settlement with One Earth Energy last fall as well as an air conditioning project at GCMS Elementary School.
“A lot of people’s properties got reassessed, so even though we lowered the (tax) rate, their property taxes went up,” Darnell explained. “If your property was not reassessed, you should have seen about a 0.6 reduction in taxes. Anytime you have a reduction in taxes, people are usually pleased. We’re still doing good things in the district and still being respectful of taxpayer dollars.”
Other business
➜ Board members approved a memorandum of understanding between the GCMS Education Association and the district for an additional stipend to the district’s early childhood education teacher. Darnell said the district currently has 35 preschool students with individual education plans (IEPs), which requires extra paperwork. Darnell said other special education teachers only have 15 to 18 IEPs. The stipend will pay for 10 additional days of work so the teacher can stay in the classroom instead of attending meetings.
➜ The board accepted the resignations of GCMS Elementary School teacher Jenny Acree and GCMS Middle School volleyball coach Jennifer Jamison.
➜ Maria Rodriguez, who for several years had been a bilingual paraprofessional at GCMS High School, was hired as the district’s first educational interpreter/community liaison. The new position was created because the district currently has 19 students who speak a foreign language, up from three just a few years ago. Rodriguez will be paid $22 per hour, not to exceed 800 hours each school year.
➜ Tom Stone was hired as the new GCMS High School dance team coach.
➜ Taylor Moen was hired as a GCMS Elementary School teacher.
➜ Devyn Roesch was approved as GCMS High School boys’ golf coach, along with Chris Garard and Clay Bane as volunteer coaches.
➜ Brittany Johnson was hired as GCMS Elementary School office assistant.
➜ Ross Royal was approved as a volunteer football coach, along with volunteer softball coaches Tim Leonard, Jenny DeSchepper and Stacy Grauer.