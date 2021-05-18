- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5, Tri-Valley 4. The visiting Falcons (4-4) scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning and held on for a Heart of Illinois Conference win, as the Vikings scored twice in both the sixth and seventh innings. Braden Roesch threw five masterful innings for GCMS, striking out 12 and allowing no hits in that span. Hunter Brewer (3 for 4, RBI, run) led the Falcons’ offense.
