The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team started their season against Fisher April 23.
GCMS fell to Fisher 8-6.
Kylan Arndt knocked a two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh to break a 6-all tie and propel the visiting Bunnies (1-0) to a Heart of Illinois Conference win over the Falcons (0-1).
Arndt finished with three hits for Fisher, which received two RBI apiece from Leah McCoy, Alexis Moore and Kailey May on top of Kallie Evans‘ four hits and three runs scored.
GCMS, which jumped out to a 5-0 lead through two innings, was led offensively by Kalynn Little‘s two RBI, Lindsey Heinz‘s three hits and Ashley Hyatt‘s two hits and two runs scored.
The Falcons were back in action Monday when they hosted Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
GCMS would go on to defeat Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7-1.