The GCMS High School Chorus Department will perform Frank Loesser and Abe Burrows' How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying at 7 p.m. on March 13 and March 14 in the GCMS High School gymnasium.
Reserved tickets will go on sale March 3, according to information from the school. Call 217-784-4292 for reserved seats. Tickets will also be available at the door.
The GCMS production is under the direction of Amanda Broaddus. Choreography by Ann Spangler. Pit band direction by Krysti Brucker and Kyle Renchen.
The How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying book is by Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock, and Willie Gilbert. Music and lyrics by Frank Loesser. Based upon the book by Shepherd Mead. Originally presented by Cy Feuer and Ernest H. Martin in association with Frank Productions. How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com