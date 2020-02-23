Gibson City — Trade publication Becker’s Healthcare has released its 2020 list of leaders making a positive impact on their organizations. This year’s featured CEOs lead hospitals consistently recognized by the National Rural Health Association, American Hospital Association and HIMSS as top institutions. Not only do these recognized leaders possess extensive experience in healthcare management, demonstrating their commitment to offering high-quality, accessible care to rural populations, but many also sit on local chamber of commerce boards and serve state hospital associations, according to a news release.
For the seventh year in a row, Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services (GAHHS) CEO Rob Schmitt has been named among these top 60 rural hospital and health system CEOs to know, one of only two CEOs selected from Illinois. Schmitt, who has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare leadership, is a fellow of both the American College of Healthcare Executives and the Healthcare Financial Management Association.
Schmitt began his tenure at GAHHS on Dec. 9, 2002, as the chief financial officer. He was named chief executive officer (CEO) of GAHHS on April 1, 2007. Since joining GAHHS, the organization has expanded its reach throughout eight neighboring counties, with clinics in ten rural communities outside of Gibson City. In addition, GAHHS has been recognized at the state and national levels for providing high quality care and high patient satisfaction by organizations like DNV GL – Healthcare, Ivantage, Women’s Choice Award, National Rural Healthcare Association, and CMS, according to information provided.
In receiving the recognition, Schmitt acknowledged his supportive colleagues. “It is an honor to be recognized by Becker’s Healthcare as a ‘Rural CEO to Know.’ I am privileged to work with outstanding people at GAHHS. I am surrounded by a great team, especially Robin Rose, COO, who goes above and beyond in all that she does for GAHHS and this community. I am blessed to be part of a wonderful organization,” said Schmitt.
For inclusion on this list, individuals must serve as CEOs of hospitals in “rural” areas, defined by location outside major metropolitan areas. Becker’s Hospital Review analysed compilations by ranking and award agencies, such as the National Rural Health Association’s list of top rural community hospitals. The editorial team also accepted nominations for the list.
The full list can be read here: https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/lists/60-rural-hospital-ceos-to-know-2020.html
Note: Individuals cannot pay for inclusion on this list.
About Becker’s Hospital Review
Becker’s Hospital Review is a monthly publication offering up-to-date business and legal news and analysis relating to hospitals and health systems. Geared toward high-level hospital leaders, the publication strives to provide valuable content, including hospital and health system news, best practices, and legal guidance specifically for these decision-makers. Each issue of Becker’s Hospital Review reaches more than 18,000 people, primarily acute-care hospital CEOs, CFOs and CIOs.