PAXTON — On Flag Day this Friday, fundraising efforts will begin in earnest for the Paxton Grand Old Flag project, which would involve the construction of a 150-foot flagpole that would fly a 30-by-60-foot American flag immediately west of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.
Paxton Fire Chief Denny Kingren said that starting Friday, people will be able to order personalized bricks that will help fund the initial $35,000 to $40,000 needed to fund the project. Kingren said he hopes enough funds can be raised to have the flagpole and flag put up by Flag Day on June 14, 2020.
Flyers promoting the fundraiser will be placed at various businesses in the community, including in grocery bags at the Paxton IGA, Kingren said.
People who buy a brick can choose to have them engraved with the names of family members or friends, for example. The bricks that are purchased will line a walkway leading to the flagpole, as well as a memorial-type structure to be built around it.
Up to 1,000 4-by-8-inch bricks will be sold for $100 apiece, as well as some 8-by-8-inch bricks for $250 each. They will be available for purchase through That’s My Brick’s website, thatsmybrick.com/paxtonflag, or by filling out an order form and dropping it off at or mailing it to The Frederick Community Bank, 106 N. Market St., Paxton, IL 60957.
Persons who are not interested in purchasing a brick but who still would like to contribute toward the project can do so by sending a donation to the bank, as well. The account is under the name of the nonprofit organization Paxton PRIDE to allow the donations to be tax-deductible. To donate, checks may be written to “Paxton PRIDE” with “Grand Old Flag” or simply “Flag” listed in the memo line.
Standing 50 feet taller than both the water tower on Paxton’s west side and the Hardee’s restaurant sign, the gigantic flagpole should not only be clearly visible to fans attending the PBL Panthers’ home football games at Zimmerman Field, but it should also stand out as one of the most noticeable landmarks along the highly traveled I-57 corridor.
“You’re going to be able to see it from a long distance away,” Kingren said in April.
For more information on the project, people can contact Kingren at 217-202-6398 or Cody Kietzman at 217-379-2336.