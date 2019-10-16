PAXTON — All 12 members of the Ford County Board are being invited to attend the next meeting of the board’s zoning committee at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, so they can review proposed changes to the county’s ordinance regulating wind farms.
Randy Ferguson of Gibson City, chairman of the five-member committee, requested that the full board attend the meeting, since the board will be voting on the proposed ordinance changes once finalized by the committee in upcoming weeks.
In the meantime, States Attorney Andrew Killian will survey board members to determine if any have a conflict of interest — financial or otherwise — in voting on the ordinance changes. Board Chairman Bob Lindgren of rural Loda said he recently received an email on the topic of conflicts of interest.
Board member Bernadette Ray asked, not entirely facetiously, whether having children enrolled in a school district that is expecting to benefit from property taxes a wind farm would bring would disqualify her from voting on the ordinance changes. Killian said that would not.
For the ordinance changes to be approved, there needs to be a supermajority of the board — nine of its 12 members — vote in favor. Nine is the minimum number of votes needed, regardless of whether some board members abstain.
In a related matter, board member Tim Nuss of rural Roberts said that Erin Baker, representing Apex Clean Energy, said her company plans to build its proposed Ford Ridge Wind Farm using only township roads. That means the company will have no road-use agreement with the county. Instead, County Highway Engineer Greg Perkinson will serve as an advisor to the township road commissioners as they develop their own road-use agreement with Apex.
Veterans assistance commission
Also Monday, Piper City resident Anthony Damon Guarino, 49, outlined the need for a Ford County Veterans Assistance Commission.
The state has set up parameters for such commissions, and Guarino said other area counties have them, including Champaign, Iroquois, Livingston and McClean.
Guarino, an Army veteran, said he did not want this “to be all about me.” He said there are 1,000 veterans in Ford County who could also benefit from having such a commission.
“I need help, but so do a lot of others,” Guarino said.
Guarino, a former sniper, suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and is classified as disabled due to that disorder and several other psychiatric designations that leave him angry and sleep-disordered.
Guarino said a commission might have been able to help other veterans before they got in trouble with the law for something like domestic violence or, in his case, repeated traffic violations that landed him in jail.
Guarino has spoken to members of various veterans’ organizations about creating the commission.
There appeared to be interest by some board members in looking into the matter, and Sheriff Mark Doran told Guarino he would be in touch.
Other business
Also at Monday’s board meeting:
➜ Lindgren asked his fellow board members to help find candidates to fill three seats on the Ford County Board of Review. Whoever is appointed would replace Ron Bork, Mike Griffin and Randy Aberle. Experience with real estate is preferred, and at least one candidate needs to be a Democrat and one a Republican. The new board of review members would need to pass a test within a year of being appointed and will be paid a stipend of $1,500 annually. The board of review presides over appeals filed by county taxpayers over their property assessments.
➜ Supervisor of Assessments Kim Hooper said Marcia Peznowski has resigned her position as District 2 multi-township assessor. The position needs to be filled by Jan. 1.
➜ Finance Committee Chairman Chase McCall of Gibson City said the county’s budget for the fiscal year that begins Dec. 1 is available for review in the county clerk’s office. McCall said the budget projects a $119,000 deficit. This current fiscal year’s deficit is $47,000.
➜ The board voted to raise geographic information system (GIS) recording fees from $14 to $25.
➜ The board voted to authorize the public health department to fill a community health educator position.
➜ The board voted to authorize the hiring of a part-time deputy coroner.
➜ The board voted to allow both the county clerk and circuit clerk to destroy certain records.
➜ The board appointed Doug Moody, Robert Flessner and John Ark as drainage district commissioners.
➜ The board voted to extend the lease between the county and the Ford County Public Building Commission and set this year’s property tax levy for the building commission at $200,000 — $25,000 less than last year.