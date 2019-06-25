ELLIOTT — Four people were taken to a Gibson City hospital for treatment of what police described as non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision south of Elliott on Monday afternoon.
Ford County sheriff’s deputy Dave Kaeding said the accident occurred at 5:02 p.m. about three miles south of Elliott at the intersection of county roads 100 North and 1000 East.
A 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by Michele E. Austin, 46, of Spencer, Ind., was headed west on County Road 100 North when it failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection, Kaeding said.
The car collided with a northbound 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Ronnie D. Whitlow, 54, of Gibson City, Kaeding said.
“They basically hit nose to nose,” Kaeding said. “The front-passenger side of the pickup truck hit the front driver’s side of the car, which, in turn, knocked the engine out of the car. The engine landed about 40 feet behind the car.”
The car was going about 40-45 mph when the collision occurred, while the truck was going an estimated 55 mph, Kaeding said.
Kaeding said both drivers were taken by ambulance to Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City, as were two passengers in the car — Dustin T. Stevens, 35, of Sibley, and Zeb J. Austin, 38, of Gibson City.
The driver of the car was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign, Kaeding said.
Both vehicles were totaled, Kaeding said.
While still on scene, Kaeding said he issued a ticket to a driver who was passing by for a Scott’s Law violation. The woman who was ticketed was going 71 mph in the 55-mph speed zone and did not slow down or move over as required, Kaeding said.