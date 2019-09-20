WATSEKA — The Watseka Masonic Lodge and the Iroquois County Juvenile Justice Council are co-sponsoring an interactive forum at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Watseka Park District office for parents to learn how to communicate with their teenaged children about the dangers of substance use, including drinking alcohol, using drugs and vaping.
Adults from around Iroquois County are invited to learn from a panel of local professionals about legal, social and health consequences of underage substance abuse. The professional panel is made up of officers from local police, fire, EMS and probation departments, as well as the Iroquois County state’s attorney and coroner, a mental health counselor and an outreach coordinator, all of whom will be sharing their knowledge and experiences with the audience.
Area agencies will be on site with information and resources to aid parents. There will be door prizes/raffle items given to parents during the course of the evening, as well as light refreshments available to all participants.