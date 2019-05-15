PAXTON — A former special agent for the Illinois State Police was sentenced to 30 months of probation and six months in the Ford County Jail for calling 911 and falsely reporting that someone was coming to his home to physically assault him.
Judge Matt Fitton imposed the sentence on Bradley J. Cluver, 61, of Gibson City, during a hearing Tuesday in Ford County Circuit Court.
Following a two-hour bench trial last month, Fitton found Cluver guilty of felonious disorderly conduct for making the false report on July 27, 2017.
Cluver was ordered to serve 60 days in jail immediately, with the remaining 120 days stayed pending a Dec. 6 remission hearing. Cluver will be released from jail earlier than 60 days if a bed becomes available at a residential treatment facility and he is sent there.
Cluver was also ordered to pay a $500 fine, pay a $250 DNA analysis fee, refrain from consuming or possessing alcohol, submit to random drug/alcohol testing at least three times a month for at least the next six months, and undergo a substance-abuse evaluation and mental-health evaluation and comply with all treatment recommendations.
Ford County sheriff’s deputy Kevin Conrad, then an officer with the Gibson City Police Department, testified at trial that he responded to three 911 calls made by Cluver over the course of 4 1/2 hours, finding upon arrival that there was no emergency necessitating the use of 911. Following the first two calls, Conrad said he warned Cluver to not call 911 again for non-emergency issues.
However, Conrad said that around 9:35 that same evening, he was dispatched for a third time to Cluver’s home after Cluver had called 911 to report that an individual was coming to his home to physically assault him.
When Conrad arrived at the residence, Cluver, who had admitted to Conrad that he was drinking alcohol throughout the day, told him that the alleged threat “may have been made three or four hours ago” but not at the time he called 911.
Cluver, represented by public defender David Rumley of Bloomington, was a special agent for Illinois State Police at Zone 3, which has offices in Kankakee, Joliet and LaSalle, when he resigned in 2002.
Cluver has had multiple run-ins with the law since that time.
In 2008, Cluver was placed on probation for two years and ordered to surrender his firearm owner’s identification card after pleading guilty in Ford County Circuit Court to unlawful use of a weapon, a misdemeanor, in exchange for more serious felony charges of aggravated assault on a police officer with a firearm being dismissed.
In that case, a Gibson City officer who responded to a domestic disturbance call at Cluver’s apartment was threatened by Cluver while Cluver had a gun in his waistband. The incident led to a two-hour standoff between Cluver and officers from several agencies prior to Cluver being persuaded to exit the apartment.
In January 2011, Cluver was charged in Ford County Circuit Court with driving under the influence of alcohol, but the charge was then dropped about nine months later.
In June 2015, Cluver was charged in Ford County Circuit Court with harassment by telephone, a misdemeanor, and he later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months of conditional discharge.