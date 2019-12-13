A longtime servant of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school system was given a long-overdue honor last Wednesday in front of a standing-room-only crowd, as Donnie Burklund, a retired PBL bus driver and former school board member, received a plaque of recognition for his service and a lifetime activity pass to PBL events from Superintendent Cliff McClure and the school board. He was treated to a standing ovation.