PAXTON — A former member of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school board was ordered Tuesday to serve 60 days in the Ford County Jail for choking a juvenile family member amid an argument last summer.
Ford County Circuit Judge Matt Fitton ordered 50-year-old Oakwood resident James B. Zbinden, formerly of rural Gibson City, to begin serving his jail sentence at 8 p.m. on Friday.
Zbinden will be allowed to be released for work purposes only between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. The release period is not to begin until Zbinden has set up GPS monitoring at his current address, according to the sentencing order.
Each Monday during his term of periodic incarceration, Zbinden will be required to pay to the court $12 for each day in jail, or instead half of his net weekly take-home pay, whichever is less.
The 60-day jail term was part of a 180-day jail sentence Fitton imposed on Zbinden, with the remaining 120 days stayed pending a Dec. 6 remission hearing. Zbinden was also ordered to serve four years of probation, pay a $500 fine, submit a DNA sample and pay a $250 analysis fee, obtain a mental health evaluation and complete an anger management course.
In April, a jury deliberated for about an hour before finding Zbinden guilty of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, for choking a juvenile family member on June 3, 2018.
The boy testified that Zbinden, who had moved out of the family residence in rural Gibson City a year prior, arrived there that afternoon, accompanied by his girlfriend. An argument ensued over Zbinden’s intention to use a farm vehicle without leaving his personal vehicle behind.
During the argument, Zbinden grabbed the boy by the throat, choking him.
When the boy was released by Zbinden, the boy removed the keys from Zbinden’s vehicle and a chase ensued. The boy said he entered a garage in an attempt to flee, but Zbinden then tackled him and again grabbed him by the throat and choked him while punching him in the ribs.
Zbinden served on the GCMS school board from 2009 to 2017.