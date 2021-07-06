The Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association met June 30 at Monical’s in Watseka. Fifteen retired teachers attended.
The group voted on Silas Light to be their honoree at the state convention, which will take place in October in Springfield. It was also voted to donate $50 to the silent auction at the state convention. The donation goes to the Political Action Committee which keeps track of state legislature which affects retired teachers.
A nominating committee was formed with Gene Ochs, Judy Hudgens and Rick Dulaney serving. They will present a slate of officers to be voted on to serve during 2022 and 2023.
Guest speaker for the meeting was Nancy Cramer of AMBA. She discussed benefits which are available to retired teachers, such as the different insurance programs available.
The next meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Pueblo Linda, 615 North Railroad Avenue, Paxton. Those who attend the meeting will order off the menu. A speaker for this meeting has not yet been secured.
Questions abou the next meeting or the FI RTA in general can be directed to Sandra Rudin at 815-222-1669 or send an email to sandyrudin@yahoo.com.