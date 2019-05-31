ONARGA — The University of Illinois Extension’s Ford-Iroquois Master Gardeners met May 14 at the Extension office in Onarga with 14 members present, as well as Master Gardener coordinator Amanda Christensen and Extension educator Ryan Pankau.
The following occurred:
➜ Cynthia Swanson reported that the group’s recent IGA cookout fundraiser and Plant Share event were successful.
➜ Mary Brady, Cheryl Street and Richard Walczak have completed their coursework and are now interns in the program, the group learned. Also joining the group was Sally Mabbit, an accomplished Master Gardener who served in DuPage County before transferring to the Ford-Iroquois group.
➜ The group discussed plans for an open house at the Idea Garden at the Onarga Public Library scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 22. Master Gardeners will help attendees learn about composting, weed control, beekeeping and pollinators. Children’s activities will be offered in the library, as well. For more information, people can call Amanda at 217-333-7672.
➜ A garden walk will be held Saturday, June 15, in Champaign, and one will also be held Sunday, June 9, in Danville, the group learned. For more information, people can call the Extension office in Champaign County at 217-333-7672 or the Extension office in Vermilion County at 217-442-8615.
➜ Anita Boomgarden said one of the monarch butterflies tagged by the group had been found in Baha, Calif., after making a 2,196-mile journey from Melvin. The butterfly was tagged by Donna Siders, who was presented a certificate to commemorate the event. The group hopes to continue tagging more monarchs this year.
➜ The group learned that John Conrad has organized a field trip for Thursday, June 13, to visit John Bodensteiner’s farm in Vermilion County, the Douglas Discovery Garden, the Bunker Hill Herb Garden Club and gardens at the Atwood House.
➜ The group set its next meeting for 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Extension office in Onarga. Anyone interested in becoming a Master Gardener or Master Naturalist is asked to contact Amanda at 217-333-7672.