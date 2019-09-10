PAXTON — The Ford County Public Health Department will take over the Iroquois County Public Health Department’s Adult Protective Services caseload under a new contract with the state.
Ford County Public Health Administrator Lana Sample told the county board Monday that the person running the Adult Protective Services program for the Iroquois County Public Health Department resigned and the agency could no longer staff it.
Sample said she will incorporate into next fiscal year’s budget a new position to accommodate the increased Adult Protective Services caseload. Sample said the fees for service that come from the state should cover the expense of a new employee.
The contract with the state is good for five years and then is renewable, Sample said.
Other business
Also at Monday’s county board meeting:
➜ County Clerk Amy Frederick announced that Button Township residents have a new location to vote. The new polling place is the new Button Township building at 3379 E. Ford County Road 200 North. Since the Paxton American Legion post sold its building on East Pells Street, that location is no longer available as Button Township’s polling place. Frederick said active voters in the township will be notified by letter as they receive their new voter cards. Frederick said her office is purging its voter rolls, and all active voters in the county will receive new voter cards.
➜ Treasurer Krisha Shoemaker said her office has been busy collecting property taxes.
➜ Resident Emily Lattz asked about the possibility of the county creating a comprehensive plan. Board Chairman Bob Lindgren of rural Loda agreed that “it needs to be done.”
➜ State’s Attorney Andrew Killian said the Illinois Supreme Court will use some of its increase of $60 billion in its budget allocation this fiscal year to fund 100 percent of counties’ court services expenses. That means Ford County probation officers’ salaries will be fully funded, instead of at 62 percent as they had been in the past.
➜ The board approved intergovernmental agreements with the four multi-township assessment districts.
➜ The board approved the sale of 15 properties acquired through a delinquent tax sale. The properties were sold via a silent auction two months ago.
➜ The board appointed as drainage district commissioners Robert Zebarth, Dennis Wahls, Steven Hills, Greg Niewold, David Punke, Roger Wycoff, Jim Niewold, Joel Brown and Robert Rock.
➜ The board appointed Sharla Williams to the Ford County Housing Authority. Her term will expire in November 2021.
➜ The board approved the hiring of a correctional officer.
➜ The board learned that the board’s zoning committee will meet at 9 a.m. Sept. 16 in the small courtroom on the first floor of the courthouse in Paxton to continue reviewing proposed changes to the county’s ordinance regulating wind farms.