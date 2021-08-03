ACTIVITY SUMMARY REPORT
INCOME RECEIVED
$4,245.09 – Inmate Phones
$540.00 – Work Release
$ 3.80 – Misc. Reimbursement
$1,666.67 – Contracts
$220.00 – Arrestee Medical Fund
$ 5.00 – DUI Reinforcement Fund
$1,633.38 – Civil Process
$120.00 – Bond Fees
$1.00 – Dedicated Vehicle Fund
$20.00 – Report Request
MONTHLY TOTAL $8,454.94
FY21 TOTAL TO DATE
$402,388.65
CIVIL PROCESS ACTIVITY (SERVICES/ATTEMPTS)
Court Summons:31/42
Warrants: 19
FORD CO. INMATE MANDAYS – 554 (FY21: 3720)
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS – 14
WARNING CITATIONS – 12
TRAFFIC CITATIONS
07 – Speeding
02 – Disobeyed construction zone speed limit
05 – Failure to reduce speed to avoid accident
01 – Improper lane usage
04 – DUI
01 – No seat belt
02 – Leaving the scene of an accident
01 – Fail to notify unattended damaged vehicle
02 – Driving with suspended/revoked license
01 – Failure to report accident
02 – Operating uninsured vehicle
FIELD INCIDENT/COMPLAINT REPORTS
24 – Civil/Non-criminal complaint
02 – Burglary
12 – Motorist assist
02 – City Ordinance Violation
09 – Other agency assist
01 – Trespassing
09 – Domestic trouble
01 – Abuse complaint
08 – Suspicious person/activity
01 – Fight in progress
07 – Animal complaint
01 – juvenile complaint
04 – Custody dispute
01 – Parking complaint
03 – Suspicious vehicle
01 – Property standby
03 – Harassment
01 – Stolen vehicle
02 – Welfare check
01 – Theft