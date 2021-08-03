Listen to this article

ACTIVITY SUMMARY REPORT

INCOME RECEIVED

$4,245.09 – Inmate Phones

$540.00 – Work Release

$ 3.80 – Misc. Reimbursement

$1,666.67 – Contracts

$220.00 – Arrestee Medical Fund

$ 5.00 – DUI Reinforcement Fund

$1,633.38 – Civil Process

$120.00 – Bond Fees

$1.00 – Dedicated Vehicle Fund

$20.00 – Report Request

MONTHLY TOTAL $8,454.94

FY21 TOTAL TO DATE

$402,388.65

CIVIL PROCESS ACTIVITY (SERVICES/ATTEMPTS)

Court Summons:31/42

Warrants: 19

FORD CO. INMATE MANDAYS – 554 (FY21: 3720)

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS – 14

WARNING CITATIONS – 12

TRAFFIC CITATIONS

07 – Speeding

02 – Disobeyed construction zone speed limit

05 – Failure to reduce speed to avoid accident

01 – Improper lane usage

04 – DUI

01 – No seat belt

02 – Leaving the scene of an accident

01 – Fail to notify unattended damaged vehicle

02 – Driving with suspended/revoked license

01 – Failure to report accident

02 – Operating uninsured vehicle

FIELD INCIDENT/COMPLAINT REPORTS

24 – Civil/Non-criminal complaint

02 – Burglary

12 – Motorist assist

02 – City Ordinance Violation

09 – Other agency assist

01 – Trespassing

09 – Domestic trouble

01 – Abuse complaint

08 – Suspicious person/activity

01 – Fight in progress

07 – Animal complaint

01 – juvenile complaint

04 – Custody dispute

01 – Parking complaint

03 – Suspicious vehicle

01 – Property standby

03 – Harassment

01 – Stolen vehicle

02 – Welfare check

01 – Theft

Trending Food Videos