PAXTON — Ford County Sheriff Mark Doran struck a deer with his squad car Tuesday night, causing an estimated $3,000 to $4,000 in front-end damage.
“I didn’t even have time to hit my brakes; it just jumped right out,” said Doran, who was uninjured.
Doran said the accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. west of Paxton on County Road 500 North, near County Road 1750 East, as he was headed to his home in Gibson City after attending a meeting of the Ford County Public Building Commission at the courthouse in Paxton.
Doran said the 2013 black Ford Taurus X that he was driving sustained damage to its hood, front bumper and left-front quarter panel when he hit the doe after it emerged from the south.
It was the first deer Doran had ever struck with a vehicle.
“I’d came close several times, but I’d never hit one,” Doran said.
After calling District 21 Illinois State Police to do a crash report, Doran said he was able to drive the damaged vehicle back to the sheriff’s office in Paxton despite one of its tires “rubbing a little bit.” Doran said he expects the car will be repaired.
In the meantime, Doran said he is using a backup squad car.