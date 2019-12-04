PAXTON — The Ford County Sheriff’s Office issued 33 traffic citations in November, including 17 for speeding.
There were also four tickets issued for disregarding a stop sign or stoplight and three each issued for failure to yield the right-of-way and driving under the influence.
Also, two tickets each were issued for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and illegal transportation of alcohol, and one ticket each was issued for driving with no headlights and driving with an expired driver’s license.
Also, sheriff’s deputies responded to 16 traffic accidents and wrote 27 warning citations.
Field incident/complaint reports were related to: assisting other agencies (28), civil/non-criminal complaints (21), motorist assists (19), house checks (17), suspicious vehicles (7), suspicious activity (6), animal complaints (6), domestic trouble (6), security alarm checks (4), welfare checks (3), burglaries (3), custody disputes (3), theft (3), criminal damage to property (2), reporting outages found to utility companies (2), property standbys (2), abuse complaints (1), attempts to locate subjects (1), burning complaints (1), fraud (1), harassment complaints (1), road hazards (1), juvenile complaints (1), missing persons (1), suspicious persons (1), trespassing (1) and noise complaints (1).
Thirty-four court summons were served in 41 attempts. Also, nine warrants were served.
Income for the sheriff’s office in November totaled $84,732, bringing the total for the 2019 fiscal year to $647,775. November’s income came from boarding ($73,985), contracts ($3,333), transports ($2,742), sheriff sales ($1,200), the civil process ($1,020), inmate phones ($514), miscellaneous reimbursement ($510), the seized/forfeiture fund ($510), the DUI reinforcement fund ($350), bond fees ($240), the arrestee medical fund ($140), the dedicated vehicle fund ($100), work release ($40), report requests ($35) and interest paid ($13).
Ford County inmates’ mandays totaled 404, bringing the total for the fiscal year to 5,381.