PAXTON — The Ford County Sheriff’s Office issued 29 traffic citations in July, including 13 for speeding.
There were also three tickets each issued for driving on a suspended driver’s license and two tickets each issued for illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, expired registration and driving under the influence.
One ticket each was issued for disregarding a traffic-control device, a defective windshield, following too closely, damage to a highway and an obstructed driver’s view.
Also, sheriff’s deputies responded to six traffic accidents and wrote 19 warning citations.
Field incident/complaint reports were related to: civil non-criminal complaints (10), curfew violations (2), criminal trespassing (2), driving under the influence (2), illegal transportation of alcohol (2), disorderly conduct (1), possession of drug equipment (1), possession of methamphetamine (1), aggravated criminal sexual abuse (1), obstructing justice (1), unlawful use of a weapon (1), violation of a court order (1), theft (1), reckless conduct (1) and aggravated battery (1).
Fifty-eight court summons were served in 93 attempts. Also, 26 warrants were served.
Income for the sheriff’s office in July totaled $40,585, bringing the total for the 2019 fiscal year to $433,033. July’s income came from boarding ($32,912), contracts ($3,333), the civil process ($1,569), transport reimbursement ($655), foreclosure sales ($600), DUI reinforcement ($385), inmate phones ($369), bond fees ($320), the dedicated vehicle fund ($260), the arrestee medical fund ($133), requests for reports ($35) and miscellaneous reimbursements ($15).
Ford County inmates’ mandays totaled 379, bringing the total for the fiscal year to 3,727.