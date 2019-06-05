PAXTON — The Ford County Sheriff’s Office issued 41 traffic citations in May, including 27 for speeding.
There were also three tickets each issued for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving under the influence of alcohol, plus two tickets each issued for equipment violations, improper placement of license plates, improper traffic lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, disregarding a traffic-control sign, illegal transportation of alcohol, squealing of tires, driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license and driving with no valid driver’s license.
One ticket each was issued for failure to report an accident, failure to carry/display a driver’s license, permitting a person to drive under the influence, improper passing of an emergency vehicle, reckless driving, failure to signal, failure to wear a seat belt, following too closely, no valid registration and driving off the roadway.
Also, sheriff’s deputies responded to nine traffic accidents and wrote 28 warning citations.
Sheriff’s deputies assisted motorists six times. They also responded to non-criminal/civil complaints 19 times.
Other field incident/complaint reports were related to: welfare checks (8), animal complaints (5), suspicious vehicles (4), security alarm checks (4), harassment (4), juvenile complaints (3), theft (3), suspicious activity (3), suspicious persons (2), sex offender registry violations (2), house checks (2), cars in ditches (2), burglary (2), abuse complaints (1), violations of court orders (1), attempts to locate (1), ordinance violations (1), domestic trouble (1), missing persons (1), noise complaints (1), property standbys (1), trespassing (1) and vandalism (1).
Twenty court summons were served in 30 attempts. Also, 12 warrants were served.
Income for the sheriff’s office in May totaled $111,587, bringing the total for the 2019 fiscal year to $337,673. April’s income came from boarding ($75,413), contracts ($29,947), transport reimbursement ($2,165), the civil process ($1,359), work release ($680), foreclosure sales ($600), miscellaneous reimbursement ($406), the seized/forfeiture fund ($310), bond fees ($240), the arrestee medical fund ($180), the dedicated vehicle fund ($180), DUI reinforcement ($93) and report requests ($15).
Ford County inmates’ mandays totaled 463, bringing the total for the fiscal year to 2,871.