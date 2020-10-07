The Ford County Sheriff’s September activity summary report has been released.
Income received includes: $70,516 - boarding; $10,933.84, contracts; $1,164.69, civil process; $848.76, transports; $377.50, inmate phones; $160, arrestee medical fund; $20, bond fee; $38.17, dedicated vehicle fund; $20, report requests; $15, DUI reinforcement fund.
There were eight traffic accidents and 11 warning citations were issued.
There were 15 traffic citations, including: six for speeding, two for no headlights when required, two for DUI, and one each for disobeyed a stop sign, unlawful use of cannabis by driver, driving on revoked driver’s license, no seat belt and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Field incident/complaint reports include: 24 for civil/non-criminal complaint; 10 for welfare check; nine each for suspicious activity, other agency assists and domestic trouble; seven for suspicious person; six each for animal complaint, security alarm check and suspicious vehicle; five for theft; four for property standby and traffic complaint; three each for burglary, juvenile complaint, motorist assist, suicide attempt; two each for fraud, trespassing and harassment; and one each for lock out, missing person, repossession, custody dispute and hit and run.
Under civil process activity (services/attempts): court summons - 30/45 and warrants - 28.
Monthly revenue received totals $84,092.97. Total to date for FY20 is $522,520.89.
September’s Ford County inmate man days totaled 607. To date that total is 4,153.