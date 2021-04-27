The Governor Thomas Ford Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) sponsored its Good Citizens Program to recognize accomplishments of four Ford County seniors.
The chapter hosted the recognition event on April 18, 2021 at the Roberts Gym in Roberts.
Good Citizens chairs, Joyce Schmale and Jean Fox, organized the awards program. Treasurer Sherri Kenner greeted the guests as they arrived.
Regent Carol Camp welcomed the students and their guests as well as the following presenters: Judy Jepsen-Popel; State Representative Tom Bennett; and Bill McLane of the Piankeshaw Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, along with his wife, Susan. Bill and Susan McLane were dressed as George and Martha Washington for the event. Regent Camp engaged the audience with information about DAR and the resources that DAR offers.
Judy Jepsen-Popel’s presentation titled, “the Historic Ford County Sheriffs Residence,” was enjoyed by the students and their guests. Judy, who spent thirty years in the Education field, including the role of principal in the Ludlow school district, is President of the Ford County Historical Society and Vice President of the Paxton Foundation. She also assumes the role of corresponding secretary for Governor Thomas Ford chapter.
The Good Citizens Program was created to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. The students selected as Good Citizens at GCMS and PBL must reflect the following qualities: dependability, including truthfulness and loyalty; service, including cooperation, courtesy and consideration of others; leadership, including the ability to assume responsibility; and patriotism, including interests in family, school, community and nation, all to an outstanding degree.
The PBL high school DAR Good Citizen is Ella Curry, the daughter of Robert and Michelle Curry of Loda. Haven Hathaway, the daughter of Parker and Sandy Hathaway of Gibson City, is the GCMS high school DAR Good Citizen. DAR Good Citizens co-chair, Jean Fox, presented the girls with certificates, a DAR Good Citizens pin, a wallet card and a red rose.
Liam McMullin, the son of Kelly and Jennifer McMullin of Loda, is the SAR Good Citizen from PBL high school. Nathan Kallal, the son of Bruce and Stephanie Kallal of Gibson City, is the SAR Good Citizen from GCMS high school. SAR Good Citizens chairman, Bill McLane of the Piankeshaw Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, presented the boys with certificates and medals engraved with their names on them.
The four students excel in academics, volunteerism and extracurricular activities in their schools and communities.
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett, who has served as the State Representative for the 106th Representative District since 2015, spoke on patriotism and presented each of the Good Citizens a certificate and a flag that was flown over the U. S. Capital in Washington D. C. and over the Illinois capital in Springfield, IL. A flag case, handcrafted by the Milford school FFA class of 2019, was also a gift to each student.
Judy Jepsen-Popel gave the benediction, followed by refreshments, with Joyce Schmale and Sherri Kenner assisting.
Governor Thomas Ford Chapter NSDAR and the Piankeshaw Chapter NSSAR congratulate the students for all their hard work, community service and patriotism. We wish them the best of luck in college or any profession they strive for. They are great accomplished individuals making the world a better place.
The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a volunteer organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
For more information visit our website: https://sites.google.com/view/governorthomasfordchapter/home.