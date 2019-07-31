PAXTON — The Ford County Public Health Department is encouraging residents to complete the Ford County Community Health Needs Assessment Survey.
The survey — available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/7T9NTDZ — is open through Friday, Aug. 9.
The survey asks questions about residents’ satisfaction regarding such things as the condition of roads, safety concerns, health issues and community resources.
The community’s input will be used by the health department and its community partners to assist in identifying and meeting the needs of the community.