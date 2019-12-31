The 169 people who participated in the inaugural Paxton LGBTQ Pride March on June 30 pose for a photo at the intersection of State and Market streets in downtown Paxton before heading to the nearby Arcade Cafe & Pancake House for a social hour featuring food and drinks. People from no fewer than 20 communities participated in the event, including those from Tuscola, Sullivan, Tolono, Roberts, Penfield, Paxton, Mahomet, Champaign, Arcola, Danville, Hoopeston, Rantoul, Urbana, Fisher, St. Joseph, Wellington, Pekin, Rossville, Savoy and Seymour, Ind.